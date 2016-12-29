NO JAIL for those holding old notes after December 30

The government has said that there will be no jail term for those persons holding demonetised currency after Friday. While the government has proposed a heavy fine, it has made it clear that there will be no jail term.

On Wednesday the Union Cabinet cleared the promulgation of an ordinance under which possessing, transferring of receiving an amount of Rs 10,000 in banned Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes will be a punishable offence. As per the ordinance the maximum of 10 notes person will be allowed.

The name of the ordinance was called, 'The Specified Bank Notes Cessation of Liabilities Ordinance." The Cabinet also decided that the last date for deposit of old currency would be Friday. After December 30, the old notes can be deposited only at select offices of the RBI.

The Cabinet has also decided to impose a fine if the law is broken. While there is no decision as yet on the exact amount of fine, sources indicate that it could be Rs 50,000 or five times the amount in question or whichever is higher.

These decisions were taken to help the government get a better estimate of the money coming back into the system. This would in turn help the government make better projections in the Union Budget. A three month window between January 1 and March 31 2017 would remain open to deposit old currency in specified offices of the RBI.

