No iftar party at Yogi Adityanath's residence this year

The annual iftar party is unlikely to be hosted at the residence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath. This is keeping with his policy of "no discrimination, no appeasement."

For now there is no iftar party said officials in Uttar Pradesh. Officials made it clear that the CM is not comfortable with such events. Instead he would prefer focusing on providing a safe environment for Muslims in the state.

The tradition of hosting iftar parties was started by Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna who was the chief minister of the state in 1974. All chief ministers including Kalyan Singh and Rajnath Singh have followed the tradition with the exception of Ram Prakash Gupta.

OneIndia News