No idol immersion on Muharram, says Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday warned the Hindu organisations that violence will not be tolerated during Durga Puja.

She categorically said, "No idol (Durga) immersion on Muharram. Politics shouldn't be done in name of festivals."

No violence will be tolerated during Durga Puja. No idol immersion on Muharram. Politics shouldn't be done in name of festivals: WB CM pic.twitter.com/wqnURPZrcn — ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2017

Her comments came a day after the VHP decided to go ahead with its plan of a "shastra pujan (weapon worship)" at private and religious institutions during Viajya Dashami across the state.

CM Banerjee had directed the police to prevent any attempt for conducting such a ceremony on Viajya Dashami.

Last month, CM Banerjee had directed SPs in the districts to talk to Durga Puja committees and Muharram committees regarding holding of their respective rallies and said that there would not be any idol immersion on October 1.

"This year Durga Puja and Muharram fall on the same day. Except for a 24-hour period on the day of Muharram, immersion will resume on October 2 and will continue till October 4," she said in a tweet.

