No Haj for Muslims if they protest against Ram temple in Ayodhya, says BJP MLA

A BJP MLA from Bundelkhand has threatened to prevent Muslims in India from going on Haj pilgrimage, if construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya is obstructed. In a Facebook live video, BJP leader Brijbhushan Rajput from Charkhari in Mahoba district of Bundelkhand has made many communally inflammatory statements.

Brijbhushan Rajput alias Guddu Raja in an 8.30 minutes video is seen seated in his car and claiming that "India belongs to Hindus." The BJP leader continues to make communally inciting statements throughout the video including a threat to stop Muslims from going to Haj.

"Our government gives subsidy to them (Muslims) and we do not object to it. In the near future, we will construct Ram temple, and if Muslims try to stop us then we will not allow them to go to Mecca and Medina," he is seen saying in the video reiterating that since he is an MLA, he will ensure that this is done.

The video that was uploaded on the MLA's Facebook wall on July 12 has been viewed more than 21,000 times. Most comments for the video echoed the MLA's communal rant while others criticised Rajput for his inflammatory statements.

