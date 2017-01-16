No Goa for Manohar Parrikar after polls, will stay in Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 16: At a recent event, union minister Nitin Gadkari had pointed out that a leader from Delhi is likely to be the next Chief Minister of Goa. The statement had an obvious reference to Manohar Parrikar, the former chief minister of Goa, who is now the Defence Minister of India.

However, BJP sources in Delhi say that they are not in favour of disturbing the Union Cabinet. He has been described by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as one of the brightest gems in the Cabinet and the party would not like to move him back to Goa, the BJP source adds.

There have been calls to send Parrikar back to Goa. Several MLAs fighting the Goa assembly elections 2017 want Parrikar back, but the party's central leadership is not in favour of that.

BJP leaders say that Parikkar would be the star campaigner in Goa. He is also the main strategist for the party in the state. He would spend time campaigning and ensuring that the BJP retains power in the state.

He would be back in Delhi and continue to function as the Defence Minister once his Goa duties are over, BJP leaders say.

The same would apply to the three former chief ministers of Uttarakhand. BS Koshiyari, Ramesh Nishank and BC Khanduri, who were chief ministers of Uttarakhand are currently members of Parliament.

The BJP is not in favour of sending them back to the state and would like them to continue as MPs in Delhi. BJP leaders say those who are MPs will remain MPs. For the Uttarkhand assembly elections 2017, the BJP will chose its CM from the list of MLAs who win the polls.

OneIndia News