No-fly list for unruly passengers likely in July

After a series of incidents, the civil aviation ministry has come up with draft rules for a 'no fly list' - the first of its kind in the world - which will empower domestic airlines to impose a ban on unruly passengers between two months and life-time ban.

Speaking to TOI, Aviation secretary R N Choubey said that the no-fly list will come into effect in the first week of July.

At present, government is still thinking about linking Aadhaar number with flight bookings which enables the biometric access possible at all airports. If implemented, the passengers will have to give their Aadhaar numbers at the time of booking tickets. So that, one cannot travel or book tickets in flase names.

The move comes days after TDP MP Diwakar Reddy was banned from domestic airlines after misbehaving with staff at Visakhapatnam airport.

However, several airline officials say taking on unruly VIPs will take courage from the management of carriers whose staff or passengers have been misbehaved with.

OneIndia News