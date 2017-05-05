No fly-list rules in effect from today: Your guide to passenger ban on airlines

The new rules that bans passengers from flying for misbehaving comes into effect today. It could be said that the Ravindra Gaikwad episode was the cause for the new rules to come into effect. He had assaulted an Air India manager on a flight.

It is for the first time that the new no-fly list rules have been announced and this would prevent passengers with a poor record from flying. Here is your complete guide on these new rules.

What is an offence? To be put on the no-fly list, the passenger should have created problems either on a flight or airport. Any disruption to a normal flying process is considered to be an offence and you may not fly again. The new rules will be announced by the Civil Aviation Ministry today. What happens to a person on a no-fly list? If a passenger is placed under the no-fly list then he or she would not be able to book a plane ticket. It may be recalled Gaikwad after he claimed that he had hit the manager was not allowed to book an air ticket. It would however be the DGCA which would decide on whom to place in this list. How long can a passenger be banned? A passenger can be placed under this list for a fixed period. There is an option to file an appeal once placed on the no-fly list. The no-fly list would be public. The airlines can ask the passengers to voluntarily disclose their Aadhaar numbers when they buy tickets. This would help identify passengers on the list.

OneIndia News