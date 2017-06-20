No-fly list to be released by first week of July: Sinha

Asserting that feedback from all the stakeholders would be taken to prepare a no-fly list, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha on Tuesday said such a list would be ready by first week of July.

On June 6, it was reported that Centre was likely to release rules on a no-fly list for unruly passengers by June 20.

"National no fly list rules are currently being prepared, we will be issuing it in first week of July," Sinha told reporters.

"We are having another meeting soon where we will be providing further details and making sure all systems are good for the roll out," he added.

The ministry of civil aviation had last month issued its draft rules for a national no-fly list and invited stakeholders' comments within the next 30 days. It had mooted a ban on flying from three months upto an indefinite period for unruly passengers.

Sinha had earlier said that the ministry is currently evaluating the suggestions and taking the advice of the DGCA on the matter.

The need for a no-fly list gained momentum after several incidents of Members of Parliament misbehaving with the airline staff made headlines.

In April, Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad assaulted an Air India staff after which he was barred from flying by several airlines including Air India.

Earlier this month, TDP MP misbehaved with an Indigo airlines staff after he arrived late for boarding.

