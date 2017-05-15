No extradition request made for Dawood, Hafiz Saeed says MEA

There has been no extradition request received by the Ministry of External Affairs where Dawood Ibrahim or Hafiz Saeed are concerned. The investigation agencies have not put forth any such request, the MEA has said while replying to an RTI query.

The ministry was responding to an RTI query seeking to information on the action taken by the government to bring back terrorists Ibrahim and Saeed. The ministry of external affairs has not received any request for extradition/deportation/return in respect of Hafiz Saeed and Dawood Ibrahim from the investigating agency concerned in India, the reply said.

A few weeks back news had emerged that Dawood the mastermind of the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts was in a critical condition after he suffered a major heart attack. Hafiz Saeed on the other hand who had masterminded the 26/11 attack is under house arrest.

In April, Home Minister Rajnath Singh had stated that there was no doubt that Ibrahim was still in Pakistan. During the last 10 years, India has sent several dossiers to Pakistan in this regard, linking Ibrahim to the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts.

OneIndia News