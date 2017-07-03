No distinction in GST based on religion: Finance Ministry

New Delhi, Jul 3: The finance ministry said there is no distinction in the GST law based on religion and asked people not to circulate wrong messages on social media.

"There are some messages going around in the social media stating that the temple trusts have to pay the GST while the churches and mosques are exempt. This is completely untrue because no distinction is made in the GST law on any provision based on religion," the finance ministry said in a statement.

It also appealed to people not to start circulating wrong messages on social media as there are no religion-based distinction in the Goods and Services Tax.

The government has rolled out the GST from July 1 with a view to introduce uniform indirect taxation system throughout the country.

PTI