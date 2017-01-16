No directions issued to CBI in Rose Valley case: PMO

In the Rose Valley scam case, CBI has arrested Sudip Badyopadhyay and Tapas Paul, MPs of Trinamool Congress, which is in power in West Bengal.

Subscribe to Oneindia News

New Delhi, Jan 16: The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) tonight said it has issued no no instructions to CBI in connection with the Rose Valley case and a letter which appeared in some newspapers in this context is "forged".

tapas paul
TMC's Tapas Paul

In a rejoinder to the news organisations of West Bengal which "displayed" such a purported letter, the PMO wrote: "This has reference to a report appearing in your publication regarding a letter purportedly written by the Prime Ministers Office to CBI on the Rose Valley case.

"The report alleges that PMO has issued certain instructions to CBI in the matter. A copy of the purported letter has also been displayed." The said report, the PMO said, "is totally false and baseless." It said the "letter displayed in your publication is a forgery" as "No such letter has been issued by the Prime Ministers Office."

In the Rose Valley scam case, CBI has arrested Sudip Badyopadhyay and Tapas Paul, MPs of Trinamool Congress, which is in power in West Bengal.

PTI 

Read more about:

pmo, cbi, west bengal, trinamool congress

Story first published: Monday, January 16, 2017, 22:06 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 16, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...
 