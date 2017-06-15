No delay in furnishing evidence against Mallya: CBI

New Delhi, June 15: The CBI on Thursday said that it did not delay forwarding to British authorities evidence for extradition of liquor baron Vijay Mallya, charged with money laundering in an about Rs 900-crore IDBI Bank loan default involving his now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines.

In a statement, the Central Bureau of Investigation clarified that the documents related to extradition of Mallya, who has been in London since March 2016, were sent to British authorities in February this year while supporting documents were handed over to the Crown Prosecution Service much before the Tuesday hearing in the case.

The agency's reaction came in the wake of reports that there was a delay from India in sharing Mallya's case documents with British authorities.

According to media reports, Aaron Watkins, counsel representing India, admitted in the court he needs more time to provide further evidence to extradite Mallya, who is battling a slew of cases in India over his default case involving Rs 9,000 crore worth loans to a clutch of public sector banks.

IANS