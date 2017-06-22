No cracks in opposition, supporting Kovind is Nitish's 'personal' choice: Congress

A day after JD-U decided to extend its support to NDA's Presidential candidate, the Congress party attempted to downplay it saying that supporting Ram Nath Kovind is Nitish Kumar's 'personal decision'.

Congress' reaction comes on a day when united opposition is set to hold a meeting to discuss the candidate for the upcoming presidential election.

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said that even JD-U's Sharad Yadav was of the opinion that a decision on Kovind's candidature can be taken only after the meeting.

"Suggestions from all the parties will be heard and then a decision would be taken," Kharge told ANI.

Although, Sharad Yadav had on Wedenesday said that maha-gathbandhan will not be affected, Nitish's decision may leave the Grand Alliance shaken.

Nitish's decision is based on the fact that he owes his political success to the support from the Dalits. Moreover, Nitish and Kovind shared a good relationship when the latter was Bihar Governor.

Everything put together, Kovind's choice as the presidential candidate is turning out to be a masterstroke by the BJP as even Mayawati is wary of opposing a Dalit candidate.

Modi and Shah, in one single stroke, have not only fractured the oppostion but also consolidated their outreach to Dalits and lower castes.

OneIndia News