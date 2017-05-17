No country for soldiers? Karnataka CM keeps veterans waiting for hours

Dozens of veterans in Bengaluru were compelled to wait in the hot sun on Tuesday after Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah turned up late for an event. Veterans were asked to be seated for an event by 10.30 AM while the Chief Minister himself arrived a couple of hours late.

Veterans were further agitated when the Chief Miniter along with other politicians took their seats on the dais and not a single veteran was accommodated on the stage. Siddaramaiah was to inaugurate TenderSure roads in the central business district of Bengaluru. While veterans were seated at the time given to them, the Chief Minister turned up two hours late with a posse of his partymen. Many veterans condemned the Chief Minister for 'insulting' veterans and families of martyrs and keeping them waiting for almost two hours.

Siddaramaiah who realised that the veterans were agitated told them that he regretted the delay and was held up at a prior event. "We have immense respect for veterans. There is no question of insulting them. Our government holds them in high regard," Siddaramaiah said when the media asked him about the delay and insult to veterans. The inaugural event was organised at the war memorial on brigade road junction.

OneIndia News