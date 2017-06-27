No convergence, only differences: Congress on Modi-Trump meeting

The Congress on Tuesday said there was nothing significant about the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump as joint statement only highlighted differences.

Congress leader Manish Tewari took to Twitter to take a dig at the Prime Minister's US visit and said the only point of convergence was Trump's statement on use of social media.

Indo-US joint statement OLD HAT.NO NEW OR BIG IDEA.MODI TRUMP's Presser Emphasises differences.NO CONVERGENCES except on USE of Social Media — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) June 27, 2017

Tewari was reffering to Trump's remark during the joint press statement in which he said that both him and PM Modi were 'world leaders in social media'.

"I'm proud to announce to the media, to the American people, and to the Indian people, that Prime Minister Modi and I are world leaders in social media - we're believers - giving the citizens of our countries the opportunity to hear directly from their elected officials, and for us to hear directly from them. I guess it's worked very well in both cases," Trump said.

Hinting that meeting with Modi was not much of a priority for Trump, Tewari said that out of the nine tweets by the US President today, not one was on his meeting with Modi.

It is 10.40 PM in Washington DC - out of 9 personal Tweets by @realDonaldTrump since today morning not ONE on meeting with MODI.PRIORITIES?? — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) June 27, 2017

The much awaited meeting between Prime Minister Modi and US President Donald Trump took place on Monday. The first meeting was closely watched by one and all and all eyes were on the chemistry between Modi and the unpredictable Trump.

US President Donald Trump said that India has a true friend in the White House while also adding that India is the fasting growing economy in the world.

OneIndia News