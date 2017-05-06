No Communists in the world, no Congress in India: Amit Shah

There are no Communists left in the world said BJP chief Amit Shah on Saturday in Agartala, the capital city of the Communist Party of India (Marxists) ruled state Tripura. Amit Shah is on a two-day visit to Agartala as a part of BJP's 'Vistar Yatra'. It is a 95-day all-India tour during which he will strategies on ways to win the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

Communist duniya mein khatam ho chuke hain, Congress desh mein khatam ho chuki hai aur yahan hamara muqaabla unse hai: Amit Shah in Tripura pic.twitter.com/vBAumLf606 — ANI (@ANI_news) May 6, 2017

In his address, Shah told media 'There are communists left in the world, Congress has been decimated in the country'. 'Our fight here [Tripura] is against Congress and Communists', he added. Shah blamed the state government for allowing Bangladeshi immigrants for vote bank politics and attacking party workers. He warned that if communists think that they can stop BJP by violent means, it's just a dream. Around two lakh members have joined BJP in Tripura, he further said.

In Tripura, Chief Minister Manik Sarkar is in power since March 1998. He is known as the poorest CM in the country.

Shah has recently visited TMC ruled West Bengal and Jammu and Kashmir, where BJP is in coalition with PDP.

OneIndia News