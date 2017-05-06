No Communists in the world, no Congress in India: Amit Shah

Amit Shah is on a two-day visit to Agartala as a part of BJP's 'Vistar Yatra'. It is a 95-day all-India tour during which he will strategies on ways to win the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

Written by:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

There are no Communists left in the world said BJP chief Amit Shah on Saturday in Agartala, the capital city of the Communist Party of India (Marxists) ruled state Tripura. Amit Shah is on a two-day visit to Agartala as a part of BJP's 'Vistar Yatra'. It is a 95-day all-India tour during which he will strategies on ways to win the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

BJP President Amit Shah. PTI file photo
BJP President Amit Shah. PTI file photo

In his address, Shah told media 'There are communists left in the world, Congress has been decimated in the country'. 'Our fight here [Tripura] is against Congress and Communists', he added. Shah blamed the state government for allowing Bangladeshi immigrants for vote bank politics and attacking party workers. He warned that if communists think that they can stop BJP by violent means, it's just a dream. Around two lakh members have joined BJP in Tripura, he further said.

In Tripura, Chief Minister Manik Sarkar is in power since March 1998. He is known as the poorest CM in the country.

Shah has recently visited TMC ruled West Bengal and Jammu and Kashmir, where BJP is in coalition with PDP.

OneIndia News

Read more about:

amit shah, bjp, tripura, agartala, cpim, congress

Other articles published on May 6, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...