No change in India-US ties despite Trump’s move on Paris climate agreement: Sushma Swaraj

New Delhi, June 5: Union External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Monday listed the achievements of her ministry on the completion of three years of the NDA government.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, Sushma said that "80,000 people stranded in abroad successfully brought back to India, in last 3 years. Besides, India's relations with nations from around the world has improved significantly. I would like to thank the Prime Minister. Because of his efforts, other nations have become so willing to stand with India and be there for India when the need arises."

Indo- US relations

Further she said that "Under Trump administration, India-US relations are growing at the same pace as the Obama Administration. There has been no change in that. India and US have a relationship of mutual benefit. We have come a long way in the process and issuing passports," she added.

Asserting that "there is no change in India-US relationship despite President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the Paris Climate deal, Sushma said that the relationship between the two countries is progressing as it did during Barack Obama's presidency. She also admitted that the new H-1B visa rule is a matter of concern for India."

China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is about sovereignty. Kashmir is integral part of India, no question of compromise.We are very clear, no third party mediation in talks with Pakistan. On possibility of PM Narendra Modi-Nawaz Sharif meeting at Astana SCO Summit she said that nothing is fixed from both sides.

On China's intrusion of Indian air space

Hitting back at China,Sushma said that it was unacceptable. "This is the first such air space violation. We can understand even ground incursion,it can be a mistake. But this is unacceptable. We will take it up with Beijing," she said.

China has defended the intrusion of Indian air space in Barahoti region of Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, saying India and China have a territorial dispute in the eastern section of the boundary and the Chinese military carry out regular patrolling in the relevant areas.

On Qatar

On gulf rift, Sushma Swaraj said that "the diplomatic relations and agreement with Qatar will have no effect on India. There is no challenge arising out of this for us. This is an internal matter of GCC, our only concern is about Indians there. We are trying to find out if any Indians are stuck there," she told reporters.

Four Arab countries, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, United Arab Emirates and Egypt on Monday have cut diplomatic relations and all land, sea, and air contacts with Gulf Arab country Qatar, citing terrorism and flagrant violation of international law.

Qatar crisis had worried Indians as they are the largest expatriate community in Qatar, the same way they are in Saudi Arabia and the UAE-the two key countries who are in the opposite camp. The immediate worry is the trouble Indians would face as measures to isolate Qatar would hit them there in terms of their travel.

OneIndia News