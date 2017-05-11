No brides for MP men due to water crisis

Bhopal, May 11: Imagine the plight of young men in Buxwaha in Chhatarpur district, Madhya Pradesh. No family in the neighbouring villages and towns are ready to marry their daughters with grooms of Buxwaha as the town is reeling under severe water crisis.

"MP: Severe water crisis in Chhatarpur district. Locals of Buxwaha say nobody is ready to marry men in the area due to the prevailing crisis," reported ANI.

In fact, recently a wedding has been cancelled in Buxwaha, again due to water crisis.

"A wedding was cancelled as there is acute water problem in the area. Nobody is ready to marry their daughters here," a Buxwaha resident told ANI.

The problem of water crisis takes a mammoth proportion across the country, especially during the summer season. With the rise in temperature, groundwater table decreases which further aggravate the problem.

Along with Madhya Pradesh, several parts of India are currently facing drought-like situation. Water crisis has hit the residents of Karnataka very hard this time.

Several places of Karnataka including Tumkur and Gulbarga are facing shortage of water. Residents of these places have to walk several kilometers in search of water.

