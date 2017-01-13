NO BIG DEAL if Budget is presented on Feb 1, says SC

The Supreme Court will hear a plea seeking postponment of the Union Budget on February 1. During the course of the arguments, the SC however observed that tentatively there is nothing wrong in Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's statement that he will present the Budget on February 1.

The court asked,"What is the big deal in Jaitley's statement that he will present the Budget during the polls?" The petitioner had sought a postponment on the grounds that presenting the Budget after the poll notifications to the five states was announced will give the ruling party the advantage.

The Congress too had questioned the timing of the Budget and sought its postponment. The Union government however made it clear that the Budget being Constitutional duty cannot be postponed. There were also suggestions that sops for the poll-bound states of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Punjab and Goa be postponed and not presented in the Budget.

OneIndia News