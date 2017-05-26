No big deal in Aiyar meeting Hurriyat: JD (U)

Rubbishing the clamour surrounding Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar meeting the Hurriyat leaders, the Janata Dal (United) on Friday said there was no big deal in it as even veteran BJP leader L K Advani and former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee have met them.

JD (U) leader Sharad Yadav said that the Agenda of Alliance between BJP-PDP government in Jammu and Kashmir states that they would talk to all the stakeholders including thew Hurriyat.

""What is the big deal in that? It is not something to be surprised about. Even Advani and Atal Bihari Vajpayee also met Hurriyat. It is not a new thing," Yadav told news agency ANI.

Former Union Minister Mani Shankar Aiyar and Center for Peace and Progress and civil society member OP Shah on Thursday met Hurriyat leaders at Mirwaiz Umar Farooq's residence.

Aiyar holds the view that the Central government should talk to everyone in Kashmir because an enduring solutions would come only through dialogue.

Aiyar drew flak from a section of society for meeting the separatist leaders. Bollywood actor Anupam Kher, who is vocal on issues related to Kashmir, said on a TV channel, "Why talk to people who are responsible for killing people?".

The Congress veteran had earlier said if the BJP-led Central government is willing to talk to armed rebels in Nagaland, they should be ready to talk to stone-pelters in the valley as well.

OneIndia News