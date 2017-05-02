No ambulance provided, Karnataka father carries body of son on two-wheeler

With no ambulance provided, a man in Anekal of Karnataka was forced to carry the dead body of his 3-year-old son on a two wheeler. Safan Rai whose son died in a hit-and-run case on Sunday had no clue that he could avail an ambulance to take his son's body home. The government hospital in Anekal, only too happy, conveniently refused to appraise him. The sight of the father carrying his son's body on a two-wheeler was heartwrenching.

The child was hit by an unidentified car on Sunday evening. Doctors at the government hospital in Anekal declared him brought dead. The family hails from Assam and Rai claimed that language was a barrier and the hospital staff just found it convenient to not help the distraught father. In a video that showed the helpless father, Rai is seen carrying the body of his son, crying and waiting outside the hospital for almost an hour.

What came as a surprise was that the hospital neither informing the police about the accident case nor conducting a post-mortem on the body of the deceased child. The video that was shot by onlookers shows the father hailing a two-wheeler and taking his son's body home. After the media highlighted the incident, the police have registered a case and investigations are underway.

OneIndia News