No advancing of dates without stakeholder consultation, says CBSE

New Delhi: No decision on advancing class X and XII board exams will be taken without consultations with various stakeholders including schools, the Central Board of Secondary Education has said.

This comes against the backdrop of concerns being raised by various schools over the CBSE's plan to study the idea of advancement of board examination by over a month.

"The purpose is to have more time for evaluation and bring quality. However, there will be no decision on the advancing the exams without taking stakeholders on board," a senior CBSE official said.

CBSE is mulling advancing class X and XII examinations to February from the existing schedule of March.

The idea has cropped up following complaints of faulty evaluation process prompting the board to set up two committees to analyse the process and suggest measures to rectify the loopholes.

"The idea will be studied taking into consideration various processes and preparations in administration of exams," the official added.

