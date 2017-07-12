No access to ambulance forces pregnant woman to cross river on shoulders

Rayagada, July 12: In yet another incident of state government's Janani scheme failure, a pregnant woman had to cross the Nagavali river on the shoulders of her relatives for delivering her baby in Rayagada district, Odisha. Following the incident, the Odisha government on Tuesday ordered an inquiry to probe into the matter.

The woman gave birth to a baby girl at Kalyansinghpur community health centre (CHC) on Monday and the condition of the mother and child is stable.

We have ordered the district health authorities and the district collector to inquire into the incident and submit their reports. Action will be taken as per the findings of the inquiry," Health and Family Welfare Minister P K Jena told PTI.

The 30-year-old woman Anku Miniaka of Talasaja village in went into labour pain on Monday and the family soon called an ambulance to her rescue. But no ambulance were available in the area. Left with no option, they carried her on a stretcher their shoulders and walked 2 km to reach the hospital.

There is no proper road or a bridge available on the river which connects to the village.

In the past, there have been multiple incidents where ambulances failed pregnant women in Odisha.

Last year in August, an Odisha man had to carry his wife's dead boy for 10km with daughter after ambulance services failed them.

OneIndia News