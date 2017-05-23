No Aadhaar card, no complaint!! notification posted in Mankhurd police station

Mumbai, May 22: If in case you want to lodge a FIR, you must display your Aadhaar card in order to file a complaint in Mankhurd police station.

A notification was posted inside the station in this regard, asking the people to produce their Aadhaar cards while filing a FIR.

The notification which was written in Marathi reads that it is compulsory to bring your Aadhaar card to the police station to register a complaint.

A senior police official dismissed reports about the notification in the station and said that the government has not issued such rule, adding that the people have a right to file complaints at the police station and it does not require Aadhaar card.

According to the reports, the notification issue was taken to the notice of senior police officers and an internal inquiry was ordered.

A senior police officer said that during the inquiry with the Mankhurd police, it was revealed that new computerised system was launched which has a provision to enter the Aadhaar details while filing a complaint.

The Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems were launched in police station across the state which mandates the Aadhaar details of the accused and the complainant.

Shockingly, Mankhurd police station, senior police officer Dattatray Shinde said that a team is finding out on who put the notification on the notice board.

Similarly, Deputy Commissioner of Police and spokesperson for Mumbai police Rashmi Karandikar said that any person can approach the police and file complaint without Aadhaar card, adding that no such notification was issued in the police stations.

OneIndia News