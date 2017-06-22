Nitish's support to Kovind won't impact alliance in Bihar: RJD

Patna, June 22: Hours after RJD's Raghuvansh Prasad Singh criticised Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for backing NDA's presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind, Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said on Thursday that it will not have any impact on Bihar's ruling alliance.

Nitish Kumar on Wednesday extended his party's support to Kovind. This was widely seen as a setback to the unity among the state's ruling alliance -- Janata Dal-United, Rashtriya Janata Dal and Congress.

Tejashwi Yadav, the younger son of RJD chief Lalu Prasad, refuted reports of cracks in the alliance. He told the media: "The Grand Alliance will continue in Bihar."

Reacting to RJD leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh's harsh reaction to the JD-U's support to Kovind, the Deputy Chief Minister said: "The Grand Alliance will not be impacted easily by whatever anybody has to say."

Nitish's support to Kovind's candidature is being seen as a major snub to the Congress-led opposition which would be holding a meeting today to discuss on presidential candidate.

Nitish's decision is based on the fact he owes his political success to the support from the Dalits. Moreover, Nitish and Kovind shared a good relationship when the latter was Bihar Governor.

It must be recalled that the RJD has maximum number of seats in the coalition government in Bihar. Lalu's sons Tej Pratap and Tejashwi are Health Minister and Deputy Chief Minister respectively in the Bihar cabinet.

IANS