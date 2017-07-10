Nitish lacks courage to sack Tejashwi: Jitan Ram Manjhi

Alleging that Nitish Kumar is praticing the politics of convienience, Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi on Monday said that the Bihar Chief Minister lacks courage to sack Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav.

Manjhi, who is part of the NDA, was earlier in JD-U and even served as Bihar Chief Minister after Nitish stepped down following his party's dismal show in 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

"The thing to be seen here is that Nitish Kumar has always practiced politics of convenience and, I am sure he does not possess the courage to sack Tejashwi Yadav or ask for his resignation, because he fears that if he asks for Tejashwi's resignation, his government will collapse," news agency ANI quoted Manjhi as saying.

The alliance in Bihar is going through rough patch amid corruption charges against RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family members. Speculations are rife that Janata Dal (United) leaders are likely to demand resignation from Tejashwi Prasad Yadav after the CBI registered an FIR against him on corruption charges.

The RJD leaders, after a party meet earlier today, said Tejashwi Prasad Yadav will not resign as Bihar Deputy Chief Minister.

However, Nitish Kumar's regime has the record of sacking or accepting the resignation of leaders facing corruption charges.

OneIndia News