Nitish Kumar skips meeting with Sonia Gandhi; likely to meet PM Modi tomorrow

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi tomorrow at a luncheon to be hosted by PM Modi in honor of Mauritian Prime Minister at Prime Minister's residence.

Nitish Kumar' s meeting with the Prime Minister is going to be held when speculations are rife about realignments in Bihar. The speculation gains credence since Nitish Kumar skipped Sonia Gandhi's luncheon meeting held Friday afternoon in which leaders of 17 parties participated.

But, Janata Dal (United) national President Shard Yadav said as Nitish Kumar would not take part in the meeting called by Sonia Gandhi as he busy in government programmes. Also, confirmed that Shard Yadav himself to attend the meeting on behalf of Nitish Kumar.

However, political pundits think the other way about Nitish Kunar's likely meeting with the PM Modi. Analysts say since RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and Misha Bharati's land dealings are under the radar Nitish Kumar wants to distance himself with the present coalition partner in Bihar.

So, is the meeting between Nitish Kumar and PM Modi going to be first setback for the 'Mahaghatbandhan'?

OneIndia News