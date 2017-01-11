Nitish Katara case: Vikas Yadav seeks two month parole

New Delhi, Jan 11: Vikas Yadav, one of the three killers of Nitish Katara who is serving a 25-year jail term without remission, on Wednesday moved Delhi High Court seeking parole for two months to maintain social ties and arrange Rs 54 lakh, a fine imposed on him.

Justice Vipin Sanghi issued notice to Delhi Police and the victim's mother, Neelam Katara, seeking their stand on the plea moved by the convict. It also sought the response of witness Ajay Katara before the next date of hearing on February 13. The convict has urged the court that the relief be granted to him to "re-establish his ties with the society and family members".

He also said that he has to arrange the fine amount imposed on him by the high court. The high court had said that a fine of Rs 54 lakh each be deposited by convicts Vikas and his cousin Vishal Yadav in the murder case and it should be disbursed among the victim's mother and governments of Delhi and Uttar Pradesh for expenses incurred by them during the pendency of trial.

The high court had on February 6, 2015 enhanced the jail term of Vikas and Vishal from life imprisonment to 25 years without remission for murdering Nitish Katara and five more years for destruction of evidence in the case. Yadavs' acquaintance Sukhdev Yadav alias Pehelwan was also awarded an enhanced life sentence of 25 years.

The three were awarded life term by a trial court for abducting and killing Katara, a business executive and son of an IAS officer, on the intervening night of February 16-17, 2002. They did not approve of the victim's affair with Bharti, the daughter of D P Yadav. The high court had on April 2, 2014 upheld the verdict of the lower court, describing the offence as "honour killing" stemming from a "deeply-entrenched belief" in caste system.

The Supreme Court in October last year had modified the Delhi high court verdict that had said that separate jail terms of 25-years and 5-years for the offences of murder and destruction of evidence would run consecutively against Vikas and Vishal. The apex court had said that both the jail terms would run concurrently and would effectively lead to the award of 25 years of imprisonment to the Yadavs. Simultaneously, Pehalwan, who was granted 25-year jail term by the high court, will now have to face 20-year imprisonment in the matter.

PTI