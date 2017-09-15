Niti Aayog invites application for 'Mentor India' initiative

Niti Aayog's Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), the government's flagship programme to promote innovation and entrepreneurship, is inviting applications for 'Mentor India' initiative.

Possible areas of contribution could be, but not limited to:

Technical Knowhow: building prototypes,

Innovation and Design: inculcating solution oriented approach,

Inspirational: leadership and self-motivation, and

Business and Entrepreneurship: encouraging ideas and team building

Sounding board / guide, break stereotypes and bias to bring about mind set and behavioral change

The 'Mentor India' initiative is looking for leaders who can guide and mentor schools students in 900+ Atal Tinkering Labs (ATL) established by AIM in schools across India. Through Mentor India, AIM is looking to engage leaders who can dedicate 1-2 hours every week in one or more such labs and enable school students to experience, learn and practice future skills such as design and computational thinking.

The applicants have to fill the online application to apply for the programme. Deadline to submit application is 30 Sep 2017.

(With agency inputs)