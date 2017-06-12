Ninth ceasefire violation by Pakistan since June 1st

In a ceasefire violation, Pakistani forces started firing along the Line of Control in Krishna Ghati sector in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. Since 1st June, this is 9th ceasefire violation by Pakistan army and the sixth violation in last 72 hours.

Presently, there are no reports of casualty. The situation is under control.

Lt Col Manish Mehta, Defence spokesperson, told ANI, 'Pakistan violated ceasefire at two places today [Monday] KG sector and Nowshera. The befitting reply being given by Indian army.'

#WATCH J&K : Nine ceasefire violations by Pakistan since June 1: Visuals from Poonch's KG sector, which is the 6th CFV in the last 72 hours. pic.twitter.com/8UP0zkmpJh — ANI (@ANI_news) June 12, 2017

It may be recalled that in a cross-border terror attack on an army base at Uri 18 Indian soldiers were martyred. Four terrorists attacked the camp close to the headquarter of the 12th Brigade at Uri in Baramulla District.

(With agency inputs)