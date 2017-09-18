Nine-year-old girl molested in Bareilly, accused arrested

A bus conductor was arrested on Monday for allegedly molesting a nine-year-old girl in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, said police.

Earlier this month, a five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a peon inside the premises of a private school in Shahdara in East Delhi. The Delhi Government on September 10 ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident.

The accused, identified as Vikas, was later arrested. Vikas had been working in the school for the last three years. Previously he worked as a security guard there, the police said. He took the girl inside an empty classroom around noon on Saturday when he was walking on the corridors after handing over lunch boxes to teachers, the police said.

Story first published: Monday, September 18, 2017, 22:56 [IST]
