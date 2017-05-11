NIA writes to Interpol, CBI regarding red corner notice to Zakir Naik

The development comes after the Enforcement Directorate in March attached the properties of Naik's Islamic Research Foundation (IRF) worth Rs 18.37 crore.

By:
The National Investigation Agency on Thursday has written to the Interpol and the Central Bureau of Investigation for issuing a red corner notice against Islamic preacher Zakir Naik.

File Photo of Zakir Naik

Naik, who is facing probes for provocative speeches, inciting violence, spreading hatred, funding terrorists and money laundering, is said to be hiding in Saudi Arabia.

NIA had filed a case against Naik, his NGO IRF and his close aides in November last year under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act and the IPC.

