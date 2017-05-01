NIA to take over Sukma naxalite attack probe

The centre will hand over the probe into the Sukma naxalite attack to the National Investigation Agency. Since the case has inter-state ramifications, it is a fit case to be probed by the NIA, a source in the Union Home Ministry informed OneIndia.

The decision was taken following a visit by a team of home ministry officials to Chhattisgarh where the attack in which 25 jawans were killed took place. While the NIA would take over the probe, home ministry officials after visiting the spot took into account various factors that also included fine-tuning of strategy to counter naxalites.

A standard operating procedure was also put in place. One of the key issues discussed was with regard to air-dropping of reinforcements during counter-insurgency operations. A confidential report in this regard is being prepared to chalk out a better strategy to counter naxalites.

Ground level intelligence needs to be bettered and the local police have to be given a bigger role to play in such operations, a home ministry official said. There are various loop-holes that need to be plugged immediately failing which the strategy against naxalites will not work the officer also noted.

OneIndia News