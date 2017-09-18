NIA makes one arrest in Chennai ISIS case

One Shakul Hameed has been arrested in connection with an Islamic State related case.

The case was registered suo-motu at NIA Police Station, New Delhi on January 26. The accused persons and their associates, with the intention of furthering the activities of the proscribed terrorist organization Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS)/ Daesh, had hatched a criminal conspiracy from 2013 onwards and formed a terrorist gang which had raised and received funds, organized meetings, recruited and facilitated the travel of some persons to Syria to join the ISIS/ Daesh.

Investigation in this case has revealed that the main accused Haja Fakkurudeen , a Singapore citizen of Indian origin and native of Cuddalore district in Tamil Nadu, has joined ISIS/ Daesh in Syria during January, 2014, along with his family. Haja Fakkurudeen had visited India twice between November, 2013 and January, 2014, when he had conducted conspiracy meetings along with co-accused Khaja Moideen , Shakul Hameed and others at various places in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka with the intention of recruiting more persons into the ISIS.

OneIndia News