NIA issues notice to Umar Farooq linked mosque and school in J&K

The National Investigating Agency has served notices to the Islamia School and Srinagar's Jamia Masjid in connection with the funding of terror and unrest case. The NIA has been probing cases of terror funding in the Valley and has questioned several separatists in the Valley.

Incidentally the school was founded by the family of separatist, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq. The Friday prayers at the Mosque too are presided over by him.

The notices were issued to Mohammad Hussain Khan, who manages the accounts of the Mosque. Notices for personal appearance at the NIA's Delhi office were also issued to Mohammad Ibraheem Shah, the general secretary of the Anjuman Nusrat-ul-Islam which runs the institution.

Reacting sharply to the notice, Farooq tweeted, "Now the NIA sends notice to #IslamiaSchool & JamaMasjid, exposes level of persecution State can go to against those it can't defeat politically!"

A statement by the Hurriyat read,"Both, the Anjuman Nusratul Islam and Auqaf Jamia Masjid, are apolitical educational and social organisations which have a great history of serving the people of the state selflessly for decades."

