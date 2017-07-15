NIA files chargesheet against Ulfa chairman Abhijit Barman

Guwahati, July 15: The National Investigation Agency on Saturday with sanctions from ministry of home affairs filed a chargesheet before the special NIA court here against chairman of anti-talk faction of Ulfa Abhijit Barman alias Mukul Hazarika, who is currently based in London, Paresh Baruah and one arrested cadre, accusing them of waging war against India.

The NIA chargesheet against Hazarika formally confirms that he leads the outfit. Hazarika, who hails from Nagoan district in Assam is currently settled in London as a physicist, reports TOI. Hazarika was identified by one of his bodyguards, Gagan Hazarika alias Joydeep Cheleng, who is under arrest. A source said that NIA would now seek Hazarika's extradition.

The case was registered at NIA Branch Office Guwahati in 2013 based on complaint that, anti-talk faction of United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA), headed by Paresh Baruah and other members of ULFA, are trying to revive terrorist activities by recruiting new cadres, organizing terrorist camps within as well as beyond Indian Territories and are resorting to extortion and kidnapping to raise funds for attacking Indian Security Forces, Government establishment and infrastructure, thereby intending to wage war against the Government of India.

OneIndia News