NIA files chargesheet against members of Base Movement in Mysuru court blast case

The National investigation agency on Wednesday filed chargesheet in the Mysuru court complex blast case. The agency has accused members of Base Movement outfit or the erstwhile al-Ummah in the chargesheet that was filed in NIA special court in Bengaluru.

The NIA had initially arrested three persons from Madurai on suspicion of them being involved in at least five court complex blast cases. Two more were arrested by the agency in Meloor in November last year. All accused are suspected to be part of Base Movement outfit. With the arrests, the NIA had claimed to have cracked five court blast cases.

Vehicle parking place at District Court complex, in Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh on 7.04.2016

Car park area of CJM Court Complex, Kollam, Kerala on 15.06.2016 Court Complex, Mysore, Karnataka on 1.08.2016

Nellore, Andhra Pradesh on 12.09.2016

Toilet Complex of Judicial Court

Malappuram, Kerala on 1.11.2016

The first chargesheet of the NIA in the August 2016 Mysuru court blast was filed on Wednesday.

Details of accused arrested so far:

Abbas Ali, aged 27 and a resident of 11/23, 2nd floor, 4th street, Ismailpuram, Munichalai Road, Madurai He studied up to 8th standard, and is a painter. He is also running a library in the name 'DARUL ILM' at Madurai.

Suleiman,23 yrs, s/o Saeed Mohd Abdulla of Karimsa Pallivasal, Madurai, now residing at Chennai. He works in a software firm and was the main leader of the terrorist gang.

Samsum Karim Raja, s/o V.S. Mohammed Jainullah-buddin No.17, Ramu kothanar compound, Viswanatha Nagar, K. Pudur, Madurai. He is a B.Com graduate and runs a chicken broiler shop at Kannimara Koil street in Madurai.

Shamsudeen and Mohammed Ayub, both aged 25 were arrested from Madurai later.

