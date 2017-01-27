New Delhi, Jan 27: As the National Investigation Agency begins its investigation into the two train accident cases, a preliminary finding suggests that there has been no sabotage. The NIA will probe both the Kuneru and Kanpur train accident cases after it was claimed by the Bihar police that the Inter-Services Intelligence had a hand in these mishaps.

An NIA official told OneIndia that preliminary findings do not suggest any sabotage. It may be recalled that the Bihar police had arrested three persons and alleged that they had caused the derailment of the Kanpur Express in November 2016 in which 150 persons had died. One of the accused persons, Motilal Paswan had claimed that he was paid by an ISI agent in Nepal to cause the derailment. He, however, retracted his statement later and now investigators say that Paswan may have been bragging.

Sabotage unlikely:

A five-member NIA team which visited Kuneru in Andhra Pradesh, where the Hirakhand Express had derailed earlier this month, has found no evidence to suggest that there was any kind of vandalisation. It appears to be a case of rail fracture due to poorly maintained tracks.

The NIA team did not find any trace of explosives. An inspection of the track also found that it was a case of classic rail fracture. Further the NIA team also explored the possibility of Naxalites manually damaging the tracks. A close look at the track did not show signs of it being manually sawed to cause the train accident.

Another team of the NIA which is looking into the Kanpur train accident has found no evidence to suggest sabotage. The accused persons had claimed to have triggered off a pressure cooker bomb on the track. However, the team found no evidence to suggest that the accident had been engineered.

An NIA official informed that the probe is still at a very preliminary stage. The accused persons who made the so-called confession before the Bihar police seem to be bragging. We are still looking into the details of the confession and will also question the accused soon, the officer informed.

