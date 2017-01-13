NIA chargesheets 26/11 accused Jundal, accuses him of promoting enmity

New Delhi, Jan 13: The National Investigation Agency on Friday chargesheeted the hindi tutor of the Mumbai 26/11 attackers, Abu Jundal. The NIA states that Jundal originally known as Zabiuddin Ansari along with operatives of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba had hatched a conspiracy in Pakistan to recruit persons from India for terror related activities.

The chargesheet states that the intention behind the recruitment was to promote enmity between different groups in India. He had opened a Facebook account and posted inflammatory messages with an intention of spreading hatred against non-Muslims.

Further the NIA states that Jundal had approached several Muslims in India as well as abroad and tried roping them into the Lashkar-e-Tayiba. When he was in Saudi Arabia, he had sent around Rs 45,000 to the brother of an accused in the Aurangabad arms hauls case. The money was meant to recruit this person into the LET, the chargesheet also states.

Jundal was deported from Saudi Arabia after Indian agencies managed to establish a clear link between him and the 26/11 case. During the course of the probe it was learnt that he had given Hindi lessons to the ten terrorists who carried out the attack on Mumbai.

OneIndia News