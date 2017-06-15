NIA celebrates 4 million hits

The website of the NIA which is a hub of information has received 4 million hits in the past 4 months. The country's premier investigating agency says that it touched a milestone when it crossed more than 4 million hits since the time the website was revamped in January.

In a statement, the NIA said that the user-friendly nature of the website, nia.gov.in, and the plethora of information it hosts are the main reasons behind its massive popularity.

The information posted on the website is being used by a host of people to obtain information related to terrorist organizations and terror-related cases in India. Those accessing the NIA data include journalists, researchers, various government organizations as well as foreign law-enforcement agencies, the statement read.

The website not only carries information about the most wanted terrorists, but is also unique because of NIA's practice of uploading, on the website, chargesheets of the cases sent up for prosecution by it. These charge-sheets have become an invaluable source of information for persons and agencies interested in the subject, the NIA also said.

The NIA website has become an important medium of interface between the Agency and citizens and the Agency has been receiving a wealth of information from the general public through its dedicated email id: info.nia@gov.in, the statement also read.

OneIndia News