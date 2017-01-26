NIA arrests wanted forged currency trafficker from West Bengal

New Delhi: A man wanted in a case of trafficking of Fake Indian Currency Notes has been arrested by National Investigation Agency officials from West Bengal's Malda area. Mohammed Ashraful was wanted in a case registered initially by Kerala Police pertaining to the seizure of high quality FICN having face value of Rs 67,000 from migrant labourers hailing from West Bengal.

Ashraful was arrested on Tuesday, an NIA official said on Thursday. In this case, six accused were arrested initially and FICN was recovered from each of them, while three others including Ashraful, had managed to escape.

NIA has filed charge sheet against the six arrested accused persons under various Sections of Indian Penal Code, before a court in Ernakulam and trial of the accused has commenced on January 3. Ashraful was produced before the NIA special court at Kolkata which sent him in transit remand for five days for producing him before the competent court at Kochi, the official said.

PTI