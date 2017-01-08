NHRC issues notice to Chhattisgarh govt over cops raping tribal women

The National Human Rights Commission has issued a notice to the Chhattisgarh government over alleged rape, sexual and physical assault on 16 women by the police, said reports.

The NHRC has asked the state as to why it should not recommend interim monetary relief of Rs 37 lakh to the victims. The proposed relief includes Rs 3 lakh each to eight rape victims, Rs 2 lakh each to six victims of sexual assault and Rs 50,000 each to two victims of physical assault, said an NHRC statement.

The incident reportedly took place in 2015, after which women from five villages had accused the state police of sexually harassing them.

Almost all the victims are tribals and hail from Bastar region of the state, said reports.

Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel questioned the state government's inaction over the incident.

NHRC report says 16 tribal women were raped by Chhattisgarh Police in 2015.Yet no action or FIR registration: Bhupesh Baghel,Congress pic.twitter.com/JfVUePGP0Y — ANI (@ANI_news) January 8, 2017



(With agency inputs)