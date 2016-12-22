NHAI raises Rs 5,020 cr on BSE Bond platform

Mumbai, Dec 22 Stock market major BSE on Thursday reported that state-run NHAI has successfully raised Rs 5,020 crore on the 'BSE BOND' platform.

"On December 21, 2016, NHAI successfully raised a whopping Rs 5,020 crore by attracting an oversubscription of more than 10 times, the highest ever mobilisation of debt capital by a public sector unit on the BSE BOND platform," the stock exchange major said in a statement.

In the current financial year 2016-17, till Dec 22, 48 issuers have done 228 issuances of bonds and have successfully raised more than Rs 120,000 crore using BSE Debt platforms.

BSE had on July 1, 2016 launched the platform for 'Electronic Book Mechanism' -- BSE BOND -- for issuance of debt securities on private placement basis.

IANS