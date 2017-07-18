NGT to hear contempt case against Sri Sri Ravi Shankar today

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) will hear on Tuesday a contempt application against The Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, in connection with the damaging of Yamuna River and its flood plain by organizing a world cultural festival in March 2016.

Art of Living's World Cultural Festival was held on the Yamuna floodplains from March 11-13, 2016, to celebrate 35 years of its service.

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar was slapped with a notice after he blamed the government and NGT for permitting his NGO to hold a world cultural festival at the bed of Yamuna River.

Last month, he had stated that the NGT should be slapped with a fine for giving permission to the three-day event organised by the Art of Living. NGT then issued a notice stating that the Guru's statement was 'shocking', reports said.

A seven-member expert committee observed that entire floodplain area used for the main event site between DND flyover and the Barapulla drain (on the right bank of river Yamuna) had been completely destroyed.

