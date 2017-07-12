NGT imposes nationwide ban on synthetic manja and nylon

New Delhi, July 12: The manja used in kite-flying competitions is often gummed with synthetic material, which is non-biodegradable, is a threat to the lives of birds, animals and humans. Taking note of this, the National Green Tribunal on Tuesday imposed a complete ban on Manja.

State governments have been directed to prohibit the manufacture, sale, storage, purchase and use of synthetic 'manja' or nylon threads and all other synthetic threads used for flying kites. The ban also includes cotton 'manja' coated with glass, the tribunal clarified.

A bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar said: "There shall be a total ban on the 'manja', which are made of nylon or any other synthetic material or are coated with synthetic non-biodegradable substances."

The green panel clarified that the ban order would apply on nylon, Chinese and cotton manja coated with glass.

"There shall be a total ban on the manja or thread for kite flying which is made of nylon or any other synthetic material and or is coated with synthetic substance and is non-biodegradable.

"All chief secretaries of states and Union Territories are directed to enforce prohibition on manufacture and use of synthetic manja/nylon thread for flying kites throughout the country," the bench said.

The judgement came on the plea filed by animal rights body People for Ethical Treatment of Animals, Khalid Ashraf and others which had contended that 'manja' posed a grave threat to humans and animals as every year a number of deaths are caused by it.

"Due to manja being coated with glass, metals and other sharp material, these strings act as good conductors of electricity, increasing the probability of detached manja strings stuck in power lines, electrocuting kite flyers and passers-by coming into contact with these strings," the petition had said.

Last year, a three-year-old girl died while looking out of her car's window, when a manja slit her throat in Delhi's Maharani Bagh. This is one of the many incidents reported across the country.

OneIndia News (with PTI inputs)