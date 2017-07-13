NGT bans waste dumping within 500 mts from Ganga

In a series of guidelines issued by the National Green Tribunal to check pollution in river Ganga, the tribunal on Thursday directed authorities to impose a penalty of Rs 50,000 on people dumping waste in the river in Haridwar to Unnao stretch.

The NGT also declared 100 metres from edge of the river Ganga as 'no-development zone'.

The directions also included ban on any kind of waste dumping in the river within 500 metres from its banks within the stretch of Haridwar to Unnao.

Last week, thermal power plants discharging effluents in the Ganga basin came under the radar of the National Green Tribunal which sought a report on whether they have adequate measures in place to prevent pollution of the river.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar asked the Environment Ministry and the Ministry of Power to hold a meeting in this regard and file their comments along with affidavit before it.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by NGO Indian Council for Enviro Legal Action seeking regulation of thermal power plants located in the Ganga river basin. The plea has also sought directions to ensure that fly ash is not released into the Ganga river or its tributaries.

OneIndia News