NGT announces fine of 1 lakh for dumping e-waste near Ramganga

New Delhi, May 3: The National Green Tribunal on Wednesday announced that anyone found dumping electronic waste on the banks of river Ramganga in Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh would have to pay Rs 1 lakh as environment compensation.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar also constituted a committee of representatives of departments concerned to immediately remove the waste lying on the river bank and sought a detailed report within two weeks.

The committee would comprise member secretary of Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board district magistrate of Moradabad, representative from UP government, Moradabad Nagar Nigam and Deputy Superintendent of Police of the area concerned.

NGT said that "this hazardous waste is highly polluted and contains heavy metal which are injurious to human health and environment and noted that all authorities are escaping responsibility for disposal of waste and shifting the blame on each other.

"We are of the considered view that it is the responsibility of the state government including the local police to take action and dispose of the hazardous waste as per Hazardous And Other Wastes Rules, 2016.

"All such industries which are found illegally dumping such e-waste shall be liable to pay environment compensation of Rs one lakh per incident," the bench said while ordering the sub-divisional magistrate of the area concerned to recover the money from defaulters.

The bench also made it clear that the environment compensation would vary from Rs 50,000 to Rs one lakh depending on the quantum of waste dumped in the river. The tribunal's order came during the hearing of a case related to cleaning of river Ganga when the UPPCB counsel sought direction from it with regard to proper disposal of e- waste.

The counsel told the bench that district administration has turned a blind eye to such incidents and they have not taken any action against the violators. The bench noted that Ramganga, a tributary of river Ganga, is highly polluted.

PTI