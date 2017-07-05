Next VP of India: No names from BJP, no guesses by media

There are no names and absolutely no guess work in the media as to who would the BJP field as the candidate for the next vice President of India. All we know is that no names have been identified as yet.

There have been no serious discussions as yet on the issue. The process will pick up speed once Prime Minister Narendra Modi returns from his foreign tours early on Sunday, a BJP source informed.

The nominee would be an in-house politician with both administrative and parliamentary experience. This candidate would be crucial for the BJP as the Vice President is also the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha.

The BJP is looking at various options. A person rooted with the right wing ideology is also under consideration by the BJP. While it was being rumoured that the BJP was looking at Venkaiah Naidu as a probable candidate, the same has been dismissed outright by the party.

On Tuesday, the Election Commission issued notification for the poll and July 18 will be the last date for filling nomination. The polling will be held on August 5. Vice President, Hamid Ansari's term comes to an end on August 10.

OneIndia News