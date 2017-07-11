Next Vice-President: Opposition picks Gopal Krishna Gandhi

The opposition has named Gopal Krishna Gandhi as its candidate for the post of next Vice President of India. The decision to name Gandhi was taken at a meeting of the joint opposition held at New Delhi just a while ago.

Read | Electoral College: Here is how the next President of India will be elected

The name of Gandhi, the former West Bengal governor was doing the rounds when the opposition was looking for a Presidential candidate. However the name was dropped the opposition chose Meira Kumar instead.

Gandhi is the grandson of Mahatma Gandhi. He was the governor of West Bengal between 2004 and 2009. It may be recalled that after Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister of India, he had written an open letter.

Born April 22 1946, he is an Indian civil servant and a diplomat. As a former member of the Indian Administrative Service he has also served as the secretary to the President of India. He was also high commissioner to South Africa and Sri Lanka.

Vice President election schedule:

Last date of nominations: July 18

Date for scrutiny: July 19

Withdrawal of candidature: July 21

Date of election August 5

Date of counting: August 5

OneIndia News