Next Vice President of India: Venkaiah Naidu or Hukumdev Narayan Yadav

Hamid Ansari will step down as the Vice President of India in August. While the BJP has already been looking for the next President of India, the race is also on for the next Vice President of India. For now the front runner for the post of President is Jharkhand Governor.

There are several names that are being discussed by the BJP who could replace Ansari who completes a second term. To elect the Vice President, only members of both the Houses will be involved. While Hukumdev Narayan is a front-runner, names of Venkaiah Naidu too have been cropping up. The BJP should have no problem in electing the next Vice President of India since it has a good combined strength in both houses of Parliament.

Here are the probables:

Hukumdev Narayan Yadav Hukumdev Narayan Yadav could be a front-runner to the post of vice president. Hamid Ansari's term has already been extended once and the BJP has no plans to grant him another extension. In some quarters, Yadav's name has been doing the rounds. He is a BJP MP and a former Union minister and represents the Madhubani constituency in Bihar. His OBC credentials are one of the main factors why the BJP is suggesting his name. The BJP has been battling allegations of being anti-poor and in such a scenario, Yadav's appointment as VP is likely to help the BJP. Yadav is known for his speeches in the Lok Sabha. He is very appreciative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and has defended the party several times successfully in Parliament. Yadav joined the BJP in 1993. He has held several portfolios in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government. He has been the minister of agriculture, surface transport and shipping. Venkaiah Naidu Although the BJP is not firm about this name, some within the party's think-tank feel that his appointment as the next Vice President of India could help the party in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Amit Shah has made whirlwind tours of Telangana and the BJP is already indicating that it wants to fight alone in AP. The BJP which is looking to take back Karnataka has ambitious plans in the rest of South India. With AP and Telangana being the next destinations for the BJP, Naidu may not be a bad choice after all. Next President of India: It is Draupadi Murmu vs Gopal Krishna S C Jamir Senayangba Chubatoshi Jamir, popularly known as S C Jamir is currently the Governor of Odisha. A veteran Congress leader from North East his name has cropped up several times. Some within the BJP are not entirely averse to his candidature. He incidentally is one of the few UPA appointees who continues to serve as as Governor-the others being E S L Narasimhan and Lt. General Nirbhay Sharma (Mizoram). His candidature was being considered owing to his seniority, minority, tribal status and North East background. Jamir has served as a Governor of Goa, Maharashtra and Gujarat. he He was appointed the Governor of Odisha by the Manmohan Singh Government in March 2013. Electoral College: Here is how the next President of India will be elected E S L Narasimhan After Jamir, he is the other UPA appointed Governor who has not been replaced by the Modi government. The Governor of Andhra Pradesh, Narasimhan is one of the front-runners to the post. Narasimhan, who was appointed the governor of Andhra Pradesh on January 23, 2010, has been holding the office ever since. Apart from Andhra Pradesh, he has been holding the charge of Telangana, which came into existence on June 2, 2014. Narasimhan was the Director of the Intelligence Bureau until 2006 and then became the Governor of Chhattisgarh from 2007 to 2010. Narasimhan belongs to the 1968 batch of IPS from Andhra Pradesh cadre. He served as the First Secretary in the Embassy of India in Moscow from 1981 to 1984.

